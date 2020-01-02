Sneakers Were the ‘It’ Purchase for Holiday Shoppers This Year, Says Afterpay

It seems that sneakers were on a lot of wish lists this holiday season.

According to installment pay service Afterpay, basketball shoes and running shoes ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 top-selling items among American shoppers from Nov. 15 through the end of December. The most popular sneaker silhouettes were the men’s Air Jordan Retro 12 and the men’s Nike Air VaporMax Plus.

The Nike Air VaporMax was also a popular choice among consumers on Love the Sales, a discount shopping aggregator. The Air VaporMax was the most searched shoe on Love the Sales throughout 2019, garnering 25% more queries than the next-highest-ranked Nike product.

After shoes, cosmetics were the most purchased category for Afterpay users in the U.S., which makes sense given where they shopped. The three most popular retailers were DSW, Urban Outfitters and Ulta, respectively, while the top three brands to buy were Colorpop, Nike and Levi’s.

Related These Are the Sneakers That Will Dominate 2020 7 Shoes That Nearly Broke the Internet in 2019 The Top Sneakers of the 2010s

This year, 78% of shopping done with Afterpay in the U.S. came via mobile devices, up from 67% in 2018. The same shift occurred on a global scale, as 77% of all Afterpay purchases were made on mobile compared with 65% a year prior.

While mobile shopping is gaining ground, e-commerce across mobile and desktop continues to increase in popularity. According to Mastercard, e-commerce sales rose 18.8% this year compared with the 2018 holiday season to hit a record high.

And despite a shortened shopping season, retailers saw modest sales growth for the 2019 holiday period, according to early data from Mastercard. The credit card company reported 3.4% growth in all holiday sales for 2019, compared with gains of 5.1% in 2018.

Want more?

How Payments Provider Afterpay is Converting New Users Into Engaged Customers

Afterpay CEO Shares Secrets for Tapping Into Millennial, Gen Z Spending Power

‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Gets Discounted Further With the Afterpay Day Sale