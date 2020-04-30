These Are the First Things Leading Sneaker Boutiques Will Change When Stores Reopen

As brick-and-mortar begins to reopen throughout the country, retailers have to construct well thought out plans to keep consumers and employees safe. This rings especially true for stores in the sneaker boutiques.

These trend-right destination doors operate differently than their chain counterparts. There is a cool factor to shopping in a leading boutique, which often serve as hubs for highly-anticipated product launches and both exclusive and community-oriented events.

Below, five boutique storeowners outline the immediate changes they will make to their businesses when physical retail reopens.

Tarek Hassan

Owner, Concepts

“The hours of operation would be shorted in the beginning, we’re going to limit the amount of customers in the store, we’ll follow the rules as well of how many customers can be allowed in the store. We’re going to have a different sanitizing of high-touch and contact areas, masks will be required in the stores at all times and disposable masks can be provided for customers who don’t have a mask, we would be able to provide that. Hand sanitizing dispensers will be in the stores, we’ll put plexiglass in front of the cash wrap between our cashier and guests and we’ll have stickers on the floor by the cash wrap marked six feet to remind them of social distancing. All employees will wear gloves at all times and there will be stations throughout the store for social distancing and customer service and there will be headset communication systems to request things from our stockroom for less contact for the customer service that we provide to serve our customers in a safe way.”

Derek Curry

Owner, Sneaker Politics

“We will follow the safe shopping guidelines, which requires employees to wear masks, have customers spaced six feet apart, bars employees from work with a fever or symptoms, maintain occupancy of 25% or less and prohibits loitering or gathering in or around the businesses. I also ordered a hand sanitizer and gloves for all of the stores.”

Ankur Amin

CEO of TGS Holdings Co. (Parent company of Extra Butter, Crusoe & Sons and others)

“We as an organization have been talking about this for the past few weeks. We all know that things are going to be different when we reopen. The priority will be to ensure the safety of our staff and consumers. For the initial months post quarantine, we will have to be careful on how many people we allow in the store at one time so we plan to have a line outside the shop for walk-ups. We’ve already implemented a reservation system on our website and app for when we reopen. We’ll give preferences to people who reserve a time slot to shop. We also plan to go thru multiple disinfecting of the shop, the dressing rooms and the bathrooms through the day. As masks become more available, we may stock some for our customers in case they don’t have one. Extra Butter has made a reputation for itself by having events and activations at the shop and that will also change as we come back to brick-and-mortar. We have been discussing inventive ways to story tell a product launch through our brick and mortar shop without creating an unsafe environment.” Suraj Kaufman

Owner, Sneaker Room

“Honestly, there is going to be so much uncertainty I think brick-and-mortar retail will be very different and we will be adjusting for some time to get some normalcy. The only change I can say for sure right now is we will be limiting how many people are allowed in the store. I don’t know what in store retail looks like after all this, never mind us making changes I feel like the consumers will be making changes on how they shop.”

James Whitner

Owner and founder, The Whitaker Group (Retail conglomerate including A Ma Maniere and Social Status)

“We will continue to organize community events in person but we will leverage our digital platforms for scale. At A Ma Maniere, we will leverage our Living suites and Eats spaces for intimate boutique sessions. At Social Status, we will leverage our BeSocial community spaces and at APB we will convert retail for events with a max of 25 people and do multiple sessions. During our retail experiences we have definitely added sanitizers and will use proper spacing and distance to ensure safety.”