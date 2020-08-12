After the Pandemic Stalled Its Debut, This Skechers Store in Paris Is Finally Open

A Skechers outpost in Paris, whose debut was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has finally opened to the public.

The 5,800-square-foot flagship is situated on the famed Rue de Rivoli, one of the most renowned shopping boulevards in the French capital. Inside, customers will find the store’s mid-century modern design contrasted with graphic displays that highlight the brand’s offerings of lifestyle and performance shoes and clothing collections for men, women and children.

“Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand,” Skechers USA France general manager Stéphane Drapier said in a statement. “With the exceptional amount of pedestrian traffic on this world-famous shopping street, we expect this store to be an impactful showpiece, drawing in consumers to try-on and experience the comfort and style of Skechers for themselves.”

According to the company, the store was just “a couple weeks away” from its originally scheduled opening when nearly all businesses in the country were forced to shutter in March as the COVID-19 outbreak made its way across most of Europe.

“Our business in France was up low double digits in 2019 and on track for continued growth prior to the pandemic,” shared COO David Weinberg. “Establishing a location in the center of Paris is a testament to our belief that Skechers will remain a go-to footwear brand in France and across Europe as the recovery continues and consumers seek comfort and quality along with style during this challenging year.”

In accordance with guidelines put forth by health authorities, Skechers said that the new location undergoes “rigorous” sanitizing procedures, including high-touch and high-traffic areas. It added that its employees are required to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand also has stores at the Aeroville Mall outside Paris; at Les Terrasses du Port and Plan de Campagne both in Marseille; as well as at Aix en Provence, Toulon, Béziers, Montpellier and Bayonne.

Skechers has a brick-and-mortar portfolio of 3,615 destinations around the world — of which more than 90% has resumed business amid the health crisis, including all locations in France. The brand said it would limit store openings for the remainder of the year and proceed with only those that were in development prior to COVID-19.