Skechers CEO: Shoe-Box Tossing Incident Was ‘Troubling,’ Company Stands Firm on Mask Requirements for Stores

Skechers has issued a response following an incident during which a customer who refused to wear a face mask while shopping in one of its stores threw shoe boxes at employees.

In a statement to FN, CEO Robert Greenberg wrote that the video of the shopper, which was circulated on social media and garnered national attention, was “troubling.” He added that the company continues to “stand firm” on face mask requirements at its locations as part of its COVID-19-related safety precautions.

“We understand that these are frustrating and alarming times, and not everyone is comfortable with the new way we have to operate,” he said. “But this kind of aggression toward one of our team members is unacceptable and inappropriate.”

Greenberg added, “We have also supplied our stores with complimentary masks to ensure that future patrons without masks can shop at our stores and adhere to these requirements for the safety of all.”

Watch on FN

In the video captured by bystanders at one of the brand’s storefronts in Oklahoma City, Okla., the woman was seen throwing two boxes of shoes at workers after they requested that she wear a face mask. Local news reporter Zach Rael shared the clip to his Twitter account on Wednesday, adding that the woman left behind her wallet at the store.

Wow. Check out this video of a woman throwing shoe boxes at an employee for asking her to wear a face mask (store policy). This happened at the Sketchers off Memorial and Penn in OKC. The woman apparently left her wallet at the scene…which was given to police. pic.twitter.com/FCgjO2HbTO — Zach Rael (@KOCOZach) July 8, 2020

Numerous reports and Skechers itself confirmed that the store outlined, through signs on the outposts’ windows, that a face mask was required before entry. The employees involved in the incident filed a police report and are said to have pressed charges for assault, according to officials. (Police were able to identify the woman due to the wallet left at the scene.)

One of the local Skechers’ workers, Myah Joycelynn, took to Facebook to share her encounter with the shopper. Joycelynn said in the caption of video footage from the incident that “all we wanted was for her to wear a mask… I hope this lady is embarrassed of herself and her actions.”

In Oklahoma City, private businesses and stores hold the right to require the usage of face masks due to a set of mandates introduced at the beginning of the month by Mayor David Holt. The new regulations came after the city experienced a spike in new coronavirus cases — similar to many other metropolitan cities across the country.

As of today, the Oklahoma’s Department of Health reported a total of 20,745 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 424 deaths.