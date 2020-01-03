Why Selfridges & Highsnobiety Just Forged a Retail Partnership

Selfridges is teaming with Highsnobiety on a pop-up shop at its London flagship.

U.K. department store Selfridges and streetwear blog Highsnobiety are joining forces on what they are calling a “first-of-its-kind” pop-up concept that will showcase exclusive collaborations and specially curated product releases.

Housed within Selfridges’ Corner Shop at its London flagship, the new Co.Lab will span 1,600 square feet and feature a café, bookstore and retail space selling both own-brand and co-branded merchandise. It is scheduled to open on Jan. 6 and run until Feb. 9.

“Highsnobiety’s unique position as a cultural aggregator and authority, [as well as] its multi-platform, multi-disciplinary approach, have unlocked the next level of brand collaboration,” Sebastian Manes, Selfridges’ executive buying and merchandising director, said in a statement. “ This opportunity for our customers to engage with a project via digital and social elements — by film, art, a need-to-see space, and of course world-class product — reinforces our feelings of positivity, optimism and energy for 2020 retail.”

New product drops will take place each week. The shop will kick things off on opening day with a collection of Highsnobiety merchandise commemorating the documentary “Colette, Mon Amour,” a tribute to the now-shuttered and much-loved Colette boutique in Paris. Additional releases will follow throughout the month from Matthew Williams’ Alyx x B&O, Sotheby’s and Maison Margiela. All of the products will also be available online through the Highsnobiety Shop.

The first release of the new Co.Lab pop-up shop will be a collection in tribute to the documentary “Colette, Mon Amour.” CREDIT: Highsnobiety

The “Colette, Mon Amour” collection will debut on Jan. 6. CREDIT: Highsnobiety

The partnership marks an interesting intersection of the media and retail industries that could spark a larger trend as stores seek new and innovative ways to set themselves apart in a competitive climate. David Fischer, founder of Highsnobiety, said the upcoming pop-up installation sets “a new precedent in merging digital and physical retail.”

He added: “This partnership was a natural fit as Highsnobiety is leading the way for a new type of storytelling and digital curation of products, while Selfridges truly understands how to curate and tell stories within a physical space. [The collaboration] will challenge the way our audience interacts with unique collaborations and prestige brands.”

Founded as a blog in 2005, Highsnobiety now boasts a following of more than 50 million people across all its platforms. The company recently branched out into e-commerce, and it has created buzz-y collaborations including one celebrating the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Want more?

Selfridges Is the Latest Department Store to Dip Into the Resale Market

Manolo Blahnik Debuts Selfridges Boutique That Looks Like a ‘Serene and Contemplative Living Room’