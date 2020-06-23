Saks Brings Back Its NYC Flagship Tomorrow — Completing Its Phased Reopening Plan

Saks Fifth Avenue is reopening its New York City flagship tomorrow — with enhanced health and safety procedures to help customers and employees stay safe.

After the New York flagship opens its doors, Saks’ entire 40-store fleet of North American stores would be open to the public — marking the completion of its phased reopening plan.

Like other department store chains, Saks has implemented a number of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, such as regularly sanitizing high-touch areas, including fitting rooms and point-of-sale areas, as well as installing handrail cleaners on all 22 escalators in the store. The flagship will have reduced hours, opening Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Social distancing signage at the escalators inside the Saks Fifth Avenue NYC flagship. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Additionally, social distancing signage will be placed throughout the stores, and elevator use will be limited to seniors and individuals with health conditions. Further, Saks is requiring associates to undergo daily health screenings, and both workers and shoppers will have to wear face coverings.

While the luxury department store’s physical doors are reopening, it is also offering a number of new contactless options, including some digital services. For one, customers are able to virtually shop the New York flagship, or other Saks units, via video appointment with a style adviser, as well as make appointments to shop in-store before or after public hours. What’s more, Saks is offering same-day delivery to anywhere in the Hamptons, and shoppers can pickup, return and purchase product outside the store’s 49th street entrance. The retailer also is offering an invitation-only try on at home service.

“The reopening of our New York flagship store is a pivotal milestone for Saks Fifth Avenue and another opportunity for us to set the standard for delivering a safe, easy and personalized shopping experience,” said Marc Metrick, Saks Fifth Avenue president. “We look forward to our grand reentrance to New York and showcasing new and innovative ways to shop while maintaining the high level of service for which Saks is known. On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to welcome customers back to Saks New York.”

Saks shuttered its Manhattan flagship on March 16 as the coronavirus crisis began to ramp up in New York, making the decision to temporarily close all units in the U.S. and Canada two days. As coronavirus-induced store closures dragged into April, the retailer made the decision early that month to furlough a portion of its workforce, leaving “small teams” in place to support essential functions, including e-commerce operations.