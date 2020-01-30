Why Saks’ Men’s Store at Brookfield Place Is Closing Down

Mannequins and an empty display case at the now-shuttered Saks Fifth Avenue women's shop at Brookfield Place in New York.

Saks Fifth Avenue is shuttering its men’s store at Brookfield Place tomorrow.

Parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. confirmed today that the outpost will shut down on Jan. 31 — a year after the closure of its women’s shop in the same mall. The space, which opened in February 2017, spans 16,750 square feet on a single floor at 250 Vesey St.

“With this branch location, we determined that our customers’ preferred shopping experience is a combination of our digital channels and our iconic Fifth Avenue flagship, where we have created an unparalleled luxury shopping destination,” a spokesperson said. “The decision to close this location was not easy, and we intend to transfer as many sales associates to new roles as possible.”

HBC also shared plans to retain the space, adding that it “is in the process of developing plans for its future use.” An announcement is expected in the coming months, but no other details are currently available.

Saks’ sprawling Brookfield Place women’s store at 225 Liberty St., which spanned three levels and 86,000 square feet, shuttered early last January. (It opened in September 2016.) At the time, the company said it had no plans to close the neighboring men’s shop.

In July, Saks debuted an 8,000-square-foot men’s shoe floor at its New York flagship as part of the store’s multi-year renovation plan. The location offers extended sizing, sneaker cleaning, a lace bar and repair stations, among other features.

In its latest earnings report on Dec. 10, HBC saw Saks’ third-quarter comps fall 2.3% versus a 7.3% gain a year ago. (Its two-year stacked comps were 5%.) The department store chain also currently faces heavy competition in its home base of New York with rivals Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus opening flagship locations in the city within the past year.

Saks also recently entered into a partnership with Barneys New York following the latter’s post-bankruptcy sale to Authentic Brands Group in November — a strategic move for HBC, which will tap into the brand equity of the Barneys name as well as its extensive customer lists.

