Running Brand Survey Reveals Product Launch Delays, Supply Chain Disruptions Are Ahead

A recent Running Industry Association anonymous survey revealed the challenges brands in the specialty run retail channel are facing amid the coronavirus crisis and when they expect business to return to normal.

The survey showed that 81% of companies are open for shipping, however most (30%) were only able to achieve 21% to 41% of their shipping forecast. And for April, 45% of brands polled said they expect to ship 1% to 20% of their sales forecast.

Most companies that sell in the channel (45%) do not anticipate that shipments will resume normalcy until sometime in Q3, according to the survey.

Brands also stated that if there is a high amount of order cancelations, they will either delay new product launches (23.8%) or slow down the supply chain until current inventory is cleared (23.8%). However, 33.3% said they do not anticipate product launch delays for Q3 and that number climbed to 47.6% for Q4.

Of the companies surveyed, 57.1% admitted they are experiencing supply chain disruptions and 47.6% believe they will encounter issues in the coming months.

Despite the bleak outlook, brands will still have a dedicated of runners to sell to — although the landscape may look a bit different moving forward.

According to the Road Runners Club of America “Return to Running Events and Group Runs” survey released last week, 60.7% of the people who responded said they would be comfortable running with five or fewer people, and 51.4% would be comfortable with 10 or fewer runners when larger group runs when are once again permitted. However, there is a roughly 20% drop when the number climbs to groups of 20. The survey showed that 31.8% of people would be comfortable in groups of 11-20 people. And when that number hits 50 or more, only 19.6% of respondents said they would be comfortable.