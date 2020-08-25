This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Opening a Store in LA

Rothy's will be opening its newest store in Los Angeles, Ca.

With Prince Harry and Meghan living in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex can soon shop her favorite shoes in-store at Rothy’s.

The brand, which makes shoes, bags and face masks from its trademarked recycled polyester, will officially open a store at Melrose Place in the iconic West Hollywood shopping district on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“After the success, we saw with our stores in San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, and New York, we’re very excited to announce the opening of our second store on the West Coast,” said Stephen Hawthornthwaite, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rothy’s.

Rothy’s Mask 1.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

The brand has also launched a flip flop and a lace-up sneaker style this summer. Both shoes are available to shop on rothys.com.

Additionally, Roth’s has started to manufacture face masks to adapt to coronavirus demands. Although Rothy’s Mask 1.0 is currently out of stock, customers can sign up to receive an email notification from the brand for when they are available again.

Over the summer, Rothy’s face masks have become a hit among celebrities including Joe Jonas, Lucy Hale and Zoey Deutch. In just the past few months, Rothy’s has added additional styles to its face mask option, all of which have successfully sold out.

To keep customers safe while in-store, the 2019 FNAA Brand of the Year has drawn up three ways for shoppers to purchase products.

Rothy’s customers have the option of visiting Rothy’s stores in person, calling their closest location to arrange a product pick up or set up a virtual appointment with an in-store stylist at rothys.com.

The Los Angeles store will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m PT. To find out more information on Rothy’s new West Coast store, customers can visit rothys.com/stores/melrose.