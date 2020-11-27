Selections from the Rhude x Starter collection available at Foot Locker and Greenhouse.

Rhude resurrected several Starter apparel and outerwear items for its latest collaboration, which will be delivered in two parts. The collection will be sold exclusively via Foot Locker and Greenhouse.

“The collection with Starter through the Greenhouse hub is inspired by the idea to celebrate vintage Starter pieces while adding the Rhude motifs to combine the marriage between both brands in the partnership,” Rhuigi Villaseñor said in a statement.

The first selections from the collaboration between the Los Angeles-based streetwear label and the heritage sportswear brand are available now via Footlocker.com.

Today, the retail powerhouse has the Rhude x Starter Anorak ($225), the Rhude x Starter Varsity Jacket ($225), the Rhude x Starter Hoodie ($120) and the Rhude x Starter Tee ($75) for sale.

Selections from the Rhude x Starter collection available at Foot Locker and Greenhouse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

The second part of the collab will release via the Greenhouse app on Nov. 30.

The Greenhouse lineup includes the Rhude x Starter Striped Hat ($45), the Rhude x Starter Pant ($215), the Rhude x Starter Wool Varsity Jacket ($295), the Rhude x Starter Lightning Bolt Jacket ($275), the Rhude x Starter Crewneck ($225) and the Rhude x Starter GH Tee ($75).

Although there is no footwear in this collection, there are plenty of Rhude styles available now online.

For instance, Ssense has several colorways of the brand’s Rhecess Hi sneaker, a minimalistic silhouette with vintage-looking details and hits of color for contrast. The Rhude Rhecess Hi retails on the website for $580.

Rhude Rhecess Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

