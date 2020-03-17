These Retailers Are Paying Workers While Closed Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all is not business as usual.

States across the country — such as Ohio, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey — have ordered bars and restaurants closed (other than take-out options) as they seek to rein in the outbreak, with a stay-in-place order issued for residents of California’s Bay Area. The Federal Reserve implemented an emergency rate cut, setting its benchmark to the rate of 0% to .25%, the first cut of its kind since the 2008 financial crisis. And stocks across the board have been slammed: The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost nearly three years of gains as investors signal caution about the financial outlook.

With Americans advised to stay home amid containment efforts and the Center for Disease Control asking public gatherings over 50 to be canceled for two months, retailers across the fashion and footwear industries have made the decision to temporarily shutter all U.S. outposts. For retail workers, getting paid is often contingent upon coming in for a shift — but many brands and retailers have asserted that employees will be compensated, and in some cases, receive benefits, despite closures.

Below, FN rounds up the fashion and footwear companies that have pledged to pay workers while doors remain shut.

Abercrombie

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has closed all stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region until March 28. In a release, CEO Fran Horowitz said that “All store associates will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.”

Allbirds

Allbirds has shut down all stores in the U.S. and Europe through March 27. While doors remain closed, the eco-friendly brand announced that all employees will receive “full pay and benefits.”

Concepts

Boutique retailer Concepts announced on Monday that its doors in Boston and New York will be closed for at least two weeks. The retailer’s employees “will be given paid time off” during this time, the announcement said.

Everlane

Everlane announced Sunday that it would shutter its doors for two weeks. During this time, the ethically minded brand said it will be “offering compensation to our retail team members.”

Foot Locker

Foot Locker has decided to shut North American stores from March 17 to March 31. “In the meantime, Foot Locker team members will continue to be paid,” the company said.

Freda Salvador

On Sunday, Freda Salvador said its doors in San Francisco and New York will remain closed through the end of March. The independent label said its team members will continue to be compensated despite the closures.

Gap

On Monday, Gap Inc. announced that it was reducing operating hours throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as temporarily shuttering 100 stores in the hardest-hit areas. The company said both full- and part-time employees across its banners, including Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy, will receive compensation during this time.

Greats

Greats has closed its retail stores through at least March 28. “Our retail staff will be paid during the two week shutdown,” the sneaker brand said in an Instagram post.”

J.Crew

J.Crew has shut down all J.Crew and J.Crew Factory stores through March 28. The ready-to-wear label said its store associates “will be paid during this time frame.”

L Brands

L Brands Inc, parent to Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Pink, is closing all stores in the U.S. and Canada from March 17 through March 29. The company said workers will continue to be paid throughout the closure.

L.L. Bean

All L.L. Bean stores will be closed through March 29. Throughout the shutdown, “all store employees will receive pay and benefits,” CEO and president Steve Smith said in a statement.

Lululemon

Lululemon stores in Europe and North America are shuttered through March 27. During this time, the company said it would pay all employees for hours they had been scheduled to work.

Madewell

All Madewell locations are closed through March 28. “We are thankful for our store teams and will continue to pay them through this period,” the brand said in a statement.

New Balance

New Balance has closed doors in the U.S., Western Europe and Canada through at least March 27. “All associates in North America will receive their regular pay and benefits during this period,” the company said in a statement.

Nike

Nike has closed all of its U.S. stores, as well as its outposts in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe, from Monday, March 16 through March 27. The Swoosh plans to fully compensate workers during this time.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has decided to shut all of its 380 doors for two weeks. The Seattle-based retailer will continue to pay retail store employees during this time, as well as to provide full benefits.

Patagonia

Patagonia closed all operations on Friday, March 13, with plans to reassess the situation on March 27. “All Patagonia employees will receive their regular pay during the closure,” said CEO and president of Patagonia Inc. Rose Marcario in a statement.

PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. has closed all doors in Europe and North America from March 17 through March 29. The Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent said it would fully compensate retail associates for their scheduled shifts during the closure.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has shuttered all North American stores beginning March 18 through March 29. All employees impacted by the shutdown will receive full pay during this time.

Reformation

All Reformation stores are temporarily shuttered, with no reopen date announced yet. The sustainably minded brand said its retail teams “will be given paid time off.”

REI

In a statement on Sunday, REI president and CEO, Eric Artz announced the closure of all 162 locations until March 27. Artz wrote that “all employees from our stores will be paid during this temporary closure.”

Rothy’s

Rothy’s has closed its doors in New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and San Francisco through the end of March. All retail store employees will be paid during this time, the sustainable shoe brand said.

Steve Madden

Steve Madden has closed U.S. stores through March 27. On Instagram, the company said its “employees will continue to receive their regular pay during this period.”

Under Armour

Under Armour’s North American stores are shutdown from March 16 through March 28. The athletic giant told FN it will continue to pay all workers during this time.

VF Corp.

Vans and Timberland parent VF Corp. has announced the closure of all doors until April 5. “Associates employed at our stores will continue to receive full pay and benefits during the closures,” the company said in a statement.

