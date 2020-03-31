JCPenney, Kohl’s + More Retailers That Have Furloughed Workers Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the retail industry hard — forcing many companies to temporarily shutter brick-and-mortar outposts with no clear end date in sight.

The unprecedented crisis has prompted some retailers to tap into credit lines to maintain their cash flow, and a growing number of executives have announced that they will take pay cuts or forgo salaries for the time being. While many retailers were prepared to pay their workers for a two-week closure period, numerous companies have made the often difficult decision to furlough a portion of their workforces as stores continue to remain shuttered.

As of Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of retail workers have been placed on temporary unpaid leave. Below, FN provides live updates on retailers across the fashion and footwear industries that have announced furloughs.

Designer Brands Inc.

In a March 25 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Designer Brands Inc. said it would furlough 80% of its workforce beginning March 29. For nearly all employees not placed on leave, the DSW parent is implementing pay cuts, with base pay for executive officers to be decreased by 20% and cash retainers for non-employee directors on its board to be reduced by 20%. New hires and all merit increases have also been frozen.

Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. announced on March 30 that it will place the majority of its store teams in the U.S. and Canada on furlough, with employees to remain eligible for applicable benefits during this time. The company has also decided to reduce headcount across its corporate functions, and the entire leadership team and board of directors are taking a temporary cut in pay.

Guess

Guess is furloughing all store associates in the United States and Canada beginning on April 2, along with most distribution center employees in the region and about half of corporate employees. Health insurance premiums for eligible workers will continue to be covered during this time. The brand is also implementing pay cuts for management-level corporate employees, ranging from 15% for those at lower levels to 70% for CEO Carlos Alberini and chief creative officer Paul Marciano.

JCPenney

Beginning on April 2, JCPenney will furlough the majority of its hourly associates. Starting on April 5, the company will also furlough a “significant portion” of employees at its Plano, Texas headquarters and at corporate offices in Salt Lake City and New York, as well as its salaried store associates. Employees who have been furloughed will continue to receive scheduled health benefits.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is furloughing store and store distribution center associates, as well as some corporate office employees “whose work has been significantly reduced by the store closures,” the company announced on March 30. Furloughed workers will continue to receive existing health benefits. CEO Michelle Gass has chosen to forfeit her salary during this time.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus has decided to furlough or cut pay for a “large portion” of its organization, it announced on March 30. The company has extended store closures through at least April 30 across the Neiman, Last Call and Bergdorf Goodman banners and will reassess whether furloughs continue as the end of April approaches. CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck will forgo a salary during these furloughs. Executives who report directly to him are also waiving a “significant amount of their salary.”

Nordstrom

On March 25, Nordstrom announced that it would furlough a portion of its corporate staff for a six-week period if closures extend beyond April 5. The Seattle-based retailer did not specify the number of people impacted by the furloughs but said it would require a smaller workforce while doors remain shut. Erik and Pete Nordstrom are forfeiting their own salaries from April to September, with the company’s executive leadership to also forgo a portion of their compensation. Additionally, all members of the Nordstrom board will not receive cash pay for six months.

Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. announced on March 31 that it would furlough the majority of employees as doors across the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s the Outlet and Bluemercury banners remain shut. Furloughed workers will continue to receive health benefits. Meanwhile, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette is forgoing his salary starting April 1. The company also said it will reduce the salaries of its management team, with all employees at the director-level and above expected to take pay reductions that are forecasted to last “for the duration of the crisis.”

Stage Stores

Stage Stores has placed “virtually all” of its employees across stores, field support roles and distribution centers on unpaid leave until further notice. Eighty associates “who perform essential functions” have not been put on furlough. While on furlough, employees will continue to receive health and welfare benefits. Additionally, members of the company’s executive leadership team will see their pay reduced by at least 25%, with the cuts to remain in effect for a to-be-announced period.

Steve Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. has announced plans to furlough a “significant” number of workers beginning on April 1. Employees who receive over $100,000 annually will see their salaries reduced by graduated amounts. Workers will continue to receive scheduled medical benefits. Meanwhile, founder and creative chief Steve Madden and chairman and CEO Edward Rosenfeld will both waive their salaries for the time being. The salaries of the company’s president, CFO, COO and merchandising chief will be cut by 30%.

