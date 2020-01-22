Retail Store Closures: All the Companies That Are Downsizing in 2020

A worker walks with "store closing" sign on his back in front of the Macy's store in downtown Seattle.

Whether it’s still described as a full-on retail apocalypse, or a sign of firms becoming more efficient, the slew of store closures across the industry continues to drag on.

Nationwide chains, specialty brands and designer clothiers are only some of the casualties this year, as shifting consumer demands and increasing pressure from e-commerce have forced the imminent closures of hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores.

This month alone, four big names in the fashion industry have collectively already announced an estimated 140 outposts headed for the chopping block, whether a result of business restructuring or changes in ownership.

Here, FN compiles a list of retailers turning off the lights in 2020.

Related Express to Shutter 100 Stores Amid Declining Sales, Broader Retail Challenges JCPenney to Close Six More Stores As It Forges Ahead With Turnaround Plan Signs of Progress: 7 Fashion Companies That Now Have a CDO

Express

The apparel and accessories retailer has announced that roughly 100 outposts will shutter by 2022 as part of its “fleet rationalization” plan. Nine of those were already closed last year, with another 31 locations expected to shut down this month, an additional 35 by the end of January 2021 and the remainder throughout the following year. As of November, Express had 411 mall-based locations and 215 outlet stores.

JCPenney

Another six of the department store chain’s stores are set to shutter this year as it continues to carry out its turnaround plan. The Plano, Texas-based firm confirmed the closures of a half-dozen outposts: Southgate Mall in Missoula, Mont.; Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Ohio; North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh, N.C.; Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa, Okla.; and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, N.Y. The locations are expected to close on April 24. JCPenney currently operates about 850 stores.

Opening Ceremony

Co-founders and co-creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon announced the closures of all Opening Ceremony stores by year’s end. The move follows the brand’s acquisition in mid-January by New Guards Group, a streetwear-focused firm that licenses brands, including Off-White, Palm Angels and Heron Preston. As part of the purchase, Opening Ceremony will shift from being a multi-brand retailer to focus solely on its namesake brand. (Leon and Lim said they had plans to return to brick-and-mortar retail in the future “but with a different mindset and perspective.”)

Macy’s

Macy’s has confirmed the closures of roughly 30 stores. Over the next couple of months, the retailer expects to hold liquidation sales as it downsizes its fleet of brick-and-mortar outposts. The list includes its locations in Macon Mall in Georgia; University Mall in Illinois; Northgate Mall, Ohio Valley Mall and Stow-Kent Plaza in Ohio; Rivergate Mall in Tennessee; and Cascade Mall, 54 East Main St. and 300 Pine St. — its Seattle flagship — in Washington. (One Bloomingdale’s location is also scheduled to shut down.) A spokesperson said that Macy’s “regularly review[s] our store portfolio” and will provide an update on the store closures at its investor day on Feb. 5.