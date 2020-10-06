Retail Intel: Chanel Is Reportedly Paying $402M to Acquire London Flagship + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Got some retail news? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Oct. 6, 2020: Chanel is shelling out big bucks for its London retail showpiece. The Times reported that the French fashion house is paying 310 million pounds sterling (or $402 million at current exchange) to acquire its flagship on Bond Street. That is estimated to be 30% higher than the reported asking price of 240 million pounds ($311 million). Chanel occupies three floors in the building at 159 New Bond St. in London’s tony West End, where it has been renting since opening in 2011.

Here’s what happened last month:

Sept. 29, 2020: Balmain has opened up shop on 650 Madison Avenue. With the debut, the luxury fashion house returns to the famed New York thoroughfare, where founder Pierre Balmain launched his first boutique back in the ’70s. The 3,500-square-foot space is also built near the site that formerly belonged to Barneys New York, which went bankrupt last year in August and subsequently shuttered its storied location on 660 Madison Avenue. FN’s sister publication WWD reported the new store in an exclusive, which added that Balmain’s 2,150-square-foot boutique at 100 Wooster Street in the SoHo neighborhood will shutter in October.

Sept. 25, 2020: Designer Mike Amiri is expanding his retail footprint with the opening of his first flagship store on Rodeo Drive. The Los Angeles-based label, Amiri, is known for its rockabilly-meets-urban-streetwear aesthetic and has garnered major attention from retailers and fashion fans since launching in 2014. The store will house the entire range of Amiri products including menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories. In addition, the flagship will stock exclusives, including a special collaboration with the City of Beverly Hills. Officially opening on Sept. 26, the outpost is located at 461 N. Rodeo Dr. Beverly Hills, Calif.