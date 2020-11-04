Retail Intel: Hermès Opens an Even Bigger Store, With an Expansive Shoe Salon, in Las Vegas + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Got some retail news? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Nov. 4, 2020: Hermès has opened up shop at the Wynn Plaza Shops in Las Vegas. The two-story boutique, which spans 4,715 square feet, is more than twice the size of its former store at the hotel and is inspired by the desert landscape of Las Vegas. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, it features a custom-designed terrazzo floor and a skylight cupola, as well as spaces for silk, fashion jewelry, leather goods and equestrian equipment. A VIP salon can be found on the lower level, plus an area for homeware, furniture and cosmetics. On the upper level, the women’s ready-to-wear collection and an expansive shoe salon live next to another VIP fitting room. Men’s ready-to-wear items are also housed on the second floor.

Big Openings Last Month

Oct. 28, 2020: Nordstrom is opening two new Nordstrom Local stores in Los Angeles. The 1,193-square-foot space in Newport Beach will open on Nov. 6, while the 1,886-square-foot shop in Manhattan Beach will launch in the coming months. According to COO Ken Worzel, the locations are “part of the continuation of our market strategy in one of our largest markets to provide customers with greater access to merchandise selection and faster delivery while increasing convenience and connection through our services.” The retailer already has Nordstrom Local locations in Melrose, Brentwood and downtown LA. It also has 14 full-line outposts and 30 Rack stores in the city.

Oct. 27, 2020: Ross Stores has completed its fleet expansion for the year. The department store announced the openings of 30 Ross Dress for Less locations and nine dd’s Discounts outposts across 17 states this month. In 2020, Ross has opened 66 stores — 12 of which are in its largest markets of California, Florida and Texas. “We remain committed to growing our Ross and dd’s footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion into our newer markets,” group EVP of property development Gregg McGillis said in a statement.

Oct. 22, 2020: Galeries Lafayette has signed a lease for a third store in China. The outpost is scheduled to open in 2022 in the D. Place shopping mall, which is located in the Nanming neighborhood of Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou Province. The upscale French department store currently has units in Beijing and Shanghai. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the expansion will “allow us to offer the inhabitants of Guiyang our know-how in fashion and French lifestyle,” said Philippe Pedone, director of international development at Galeries Lafayette.