Retail Intel: Primark Is Opening a Store at American Dream + More

March 4, 2020: Primark is expanding its U.S. footprint. The retailer announced that it is opening its 10th U.S. store on March 19, at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J. The new location will include 42,200 square feet of space across one floor. It will feature men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories, as well as beauty and home goods. This is Primark’s second outpost in New Jersey and its 378th store worldwide.

Below, see the big retail moves of Feburary.

Feb. 25, 2020: Paris-based fashion and music label Maison Kitsuné has debuted its first pop-up store in Los Angeles. The 600-square-foot shop was designed by co-creative director Masaya Kuroki and features walls painted in stark white, with industrial metallic brass panels, raw flooring and ochre tones in reference to the brand’s signature fox-patch color palette. Open through July, the shop will also host experiential events, including community-driven events and the brand’s Sunset Series, with drinks and DJ performances every second Thursday of the month.

An exterior view of Maison Kitsuné’s pop-up store in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Ingalls

Feb. 24, 2020: PacSun has announced the opening of two landmark stores on either side of the United States, with one outpost in downtown Los Angeles and the other in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The L.A. space, which has 5,000 square feet, recently opened, and the 8,000-square-foot SoHo outpost will open on March 19. “While the evolving retail environment dictates [that] many brands reduce the number of their physical locations, it is equally … important for PacSun to invest in new physical spaces to give our customers the experiences that they want from the brand,” PacSun president Alfred Chang said in a press release.

PacSun’s new store in downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT: PacSun

Feb. 20, 2020: Zadig & Voltaire is reopening the doors to its Sunset Boulevard boutique on Feb. 22. The Los Angeles location, the oldest in the Parisian brand’s store fleet in the United States, has been closed for a month as it undergoes renovation. The new open floor plan features oversize LED-framed windows to brighten the space as well as a lounge area with furniture designed by North America head of creative Ryan Gendron.

Inside Zadig & Voltaire’s store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Zadig & Voltaire

Feb. 19, 2020: P448 is opening its first store in Milan. The Italian luxury sneaker label has announced the debut of its boutique in the Brera district, housing the P448 women’s and men’s collections as well as accessories. The store is designed in an avant-garde way, radiating a blue glow and boasting neon art in an urban and industrial setting. “We wanted to express our personal aesthetic view: an innovative and unconventional store, developed through a strong attention to detail and quality materials,” founders and creative directors Marco Samorè and Andrea Curti said in a statement. “The architecture and mix of materials, such as metal elements combined with iridescent patterns or lights effects, reflect our experimentation concept.”

P448’s new store in Milan. CREDIT: Saverio Lombardi Vallauri

