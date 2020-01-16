Sign up for our newsletter today!

Retail Intel: Michele Lopriore Opens Pop-Up Shop in Galleria Dallas

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Barbara Schneider-Levy

More Stories By Barbara

View All
MIchele Lopriore Dallas, galleria
Michele Lopriore in Galleria Dallas.
CREDIT: Michele Lopriore

January 16, 2020: High-end women’s brand Michele Lopriore is continuing to make its way across the U.S. with new retail locations. In addition to its flagship store in Miami, and pop-up shops in the Westfield World Trade Center in New York and  900 North Michigan Shops in Chicago, the company has opened a pop-up inside the Galleria Dallas. The store will showcase the brand’s best-selling styles and new resort collection, in addition to trend-driven items. Michele Lopriore’s second flagship is set to open in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in March.

Want more?

Retail Intel: December 2019

Retail Intel: November 2019

Retail Intel: October 2019

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad