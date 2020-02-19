Retail Intel: P448 Opens Its First Store in Milan

Feb. 19, 2020: P448 is opening its first store in Milan. The Italian luxury sneaker label has announced the debut of its boutique in the Brera district, housing the brand’s women’s and men’s collections as well as accessories. The store is designed in an avant-garde approach, radiating a blue glow and boasting neon art in an urban and industrial setting. “We wanted to express our personal aesthetic view: an innovative and unconventional store, developed through a strong attention to detail and quality materials,” founders and creative directors Marco Samorè and Andrea Curti said in a statement. “The architecture and mix of materials, such as metal elements combined with iridescent patterns or lights effects, reflect our experimentation concept.”

Jan. 30, 2020: Saks Fifth Avenue has confirmed the closure on Jan. 31 of its men’s store at Brookfield Place in New York City. The store, in the high-end mall at the World Financial Center, will close a year after parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. shuttered the retailer’s women’s shop in the same mall. The outpost, which opened in February 2017, spans 16,750 square feet on a single floor at 250 Vesey St. HBC also shared plans to retain the space, adding that it “is in the process of developing plans for its future use.” An announcement is expected in the coming months.

Jan. 23, 2020: Fleet Feet is growing its presence in Texas with the opening of stores in Plano and San Antonio. The first location is set to open in March in The Forum at Olympia Parkway retail center in San Antonio, becoming the third store in that city for the retailer. It will be followed by the April opening of another store in the Preston Towne Crossing, a retail center of Plano, the first location in the Dallas area for Fleet Feet. This will bring the store count in Texas to 12.

Jan. 16, 2020: High-end women’s brand Michele Lopriore is continuing to make its way across the U.S. with new retail locations. In addition to its flagship store in Miami, and pop-up shops in the Westfield World Trade Center in New York and 900 North Michigan Shops in Chicago, the company has opened a pop-up inside the Galleria Dallas. The store will showcase the brand’s best-selling styles and new resort collection, in addition to trend-driven items. Michele Lopriore’s second flagship is set to open in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in March.

