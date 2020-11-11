Hunting for a Job? Here Are the Retailers Hiring Right Now

As more businesses reopened to the public and consumers returned to stores, a number of retailers rehired their furloughed associates as well as tapped additional employees for new positions to meet demands in the pandemic-induced new normal. Now, as the holiday season is underway, some companies are staffing up not only at stores to accommodate an influx of shoppers, but also at distribution centers to prepare for an unprecedented surge in online demand.
According to the Labor Department, the retail sector added a total of 103,700 jobs last month. Nearly a third of that gain — about 31,200 roles — was recorded at electronics and appliance stores. Employment also rose in clothing and clothing accessories stores with 12,600, general merchandise stores with 10,000 and non-store or online retailers with 8,500. In addition, sporting goods and hobby stores saw an increase of 2,100 jobs.
Here, FN rounds up the retailers that are hiring new workers right now.
- Amazon is hiring more than 100,000 people. The roles include stowing, picking, packing and delivering orders, managers, safety ambassadors, operating robotics and working in human resources, information technology and more.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are hiring more than 7,000 people. The roles are at its stores, contact centers, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities.
- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are hiring more than 25,000 people. The company is looking for store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stocking associates at its stores, plus management, order fillers, equipment operators and warehouse associates at its distribution centers.
- Gap Inc. is hiring across its brands — including its namesake banner, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack. It did not specify the number of workers but shared that the roles would include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment and customer service at its stores, customer contact centers and fulfillment centers.
- JCPenney currently has more than 6,000 job openings. The roles are in its human resources, fulfillment services, design and merchandising departments, as well as at its stores.
- L Brands Inc. currently has more than 5,000 job openings. Many of the roles are seasonal, including at Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and Pink.
- PVH Corp. has more than 2,000 job openings. They include design roles at Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, as well as management roles at stores.
- Ross Stores has more than 6,000 job openings. They include directorial roles, plus the positions of supervisor at distribution centers, manager at stores and more.
- Target is hiring roughly 130,000 seasonal team members. The roles are focused on contactless services.
- TJ Maxx and Marshall’s are hiring nearly 5,000 people. The roles include full-time and part-time work at stores, as well as those in its customer experience, loss prevention and merchandising departments.
- Walmart is hiring 20,000 people for seasonal jobs at its e-commerce fulfillment centers. The roles include order fillers and power equipment operators.