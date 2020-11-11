Hunting for a Job? Here Are the Retailers Hiring Right Now

As more businesses reopened to the public and consumers returned to stores, a number of retailers rehired their furloughed associates as well as tapped additional employees for new positions to meet demands in the pandemic-induced new normal. Now, as the holiday season is underway, some companies are staffing up not only at stores to accommodate an influx of shoppers, but also at distribution centers to prepare for an unprecedented surge in online demand.

According to the Labor Department, the retail sector added a total of 103,700 jobs last month. Nearly a third of that gain — about 31,200 roles — was recorded at electronics and appliance stores. Employment also rose in clothing and clothing accessories stores with 12,600, general merchandise stores with 10,000 and non-store or online retailers with 8,500. In addition, sporting goods and hobby stores saw an increase of 2,100 jobs.

Here, FN rounds up the retailers that are hiring new workers right now.

