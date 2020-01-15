Sign up for our newsletter today!

Run the Numbers: Why Retail CEOs Should Take a Firm Stand on Social Issues

By Samantha McDonald
Mark Parker Mark Parker, CEO of Nike, discusses the company's global strategy at Nike Investor Day, in New York. Parker says the company plans to increase revenue to $27 billion by 2015 by driving growth in international markets and among its array of brandsNike Meeting, New York, USA
Former Nike CEO Mark Parker
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/Shutterstock

More companies face increasing pressure to be more vocal about controversial issues as a new generation of consumers led by millennials and Gen Zers continue to demand that they take a firm stand or risk losing out on business.

According to global communications firm Edelman, roughly 76% of people — an 11-point gain from the prior year survey — said that CEOs should take the lead on change rather than waiting for government to impose it. Among the top issues that respondents believed CEOs can have significant impact are equal pay (65% of those surveyed); prejudice and discrimination (64%); training for the jobs of tomorrow (64%); the environment (56%); and personal data (55%).

2019 Edelman Trust Barometer Global Report
2019 Edelman Trust Barometer Global Report
CREDIT: Edelman

Further, among employees, 71% agree that it’s critically important for the CEOs to respond to challenging times, including industry issues, political events or national crisis issues.

In August, Business Roundtable — counting retail members like Macy’s, Target and Walmart — announced that it was updating its corporate governance principles, which has served as a guideline on “the purpose of a corporation” for more than four decades.

More than 180 CEOs penned a letter updating their standard for corporate responsibility: Instead of basing it on shareholder value alone, executives said they would conduct business for the benefit of all stakeholders — not only generating long-term profits for shareholders, but also dealing fairly with suppliers, investing in employees, supporting communities and delivering value for customers.

The move emphasized the rising influence of consumer values on corporate decision-making. In the past couple years alone, companies from sportswear giant Nike and canvas shoemaker Toms to nationwide chains such as Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have adopted controversial viewpoints and enacted new policies with a focus on gun safety to diversity and inclusion. At times, particularly in the case of Dick’s Sporting Goods, corporate change has been at the expense of revenues. (Dick’s Sporting Goods notably forfeited millions in sales when it amended its firearms policy last year.)

Edelman surveyed more than 33,000 respondents both online and offline between the dates of October 19 and November 16, 2018.

