These Retailers Could File Bankruptcy in the Next Few Weeks

The list of retailers on bankruptcy watch continues to expand.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, federal regulations have forced the closures of non-essential stores through the end of the month — jeopardizing brick-and-mortar traffic and threatening many companies’ bottom lines.

Over the past month, a number of nationwide chains have made headlines for exploring financial options including reorganizing debt and liquidating properties. And while the health crisis could be the final nail in the coffin, the writing has been on the wall for these retailers — from JCPenney to Stage Stores — for some time.

Here, FN rounds up the companies that might be on their way to a Chapter 11 filing in the coming weeks.

JCPenney

According to an exclusive Reuters report, J.C. Penney Company Inc. has been mulling bankruptcy as an option to rework its finances and save money on imminent debt payments. The media outlet’s sources added that concerns have been raised about protracted store closures as well as a decline in foot traffic even when the Plano, Texas-based retailer’s locations reopen post-pandemic.

While it has not yet made a final decision, the chain is also reportedly considering negotiations with its creditors to address debt in lieu of bankruptcy court proceedings. It has been in talks with banks over the past few weeks regarding liquidity needs and is said to be negotiating a debt deal with lenders. A Bloomberg story last week reported that it hired the consultancy AlixPartners LLP to help it manage its debt load of about $4 billion.

Most recently, JCPenney opted not to make a roughly $12 million interest payment, which was due on April 15. It has elected to enter into a 30-day grace period in order to “evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time.” If the company fails to pay within that period, it would result in an “event of default,” which would allow the lenders to request the full payment of money owed before it’s due. (The 6.375% senior notes are due 2036.)

Lord + Taylor

News of a potential Lord + Taylor bankruptcy followed shortly after reports early this month suggested that the century-old retailer was seriously considering a post-pandemic liquidation. According to Reuters, the department store chain is also weighing other options, such as seeking relief from creditors and securing more funds. In an email to FN this week, a company representative said it was working through various options but declined to provide further comment.

Lord + Taylor’s 38 outposts have been closed since mid-March, with store associates furloughed in the meantime. Early this month, the retailer — which is owned by fashion rental service Le Tote — saw the bulk of its executive team resign, including president Ruth Hartman. What’s more, Le Tote confirmed to FN that it had implemented “significant companywide layoffs” across both Le Tote and Lord + Taylor “with only key employees remaining to preserve the business.”

Neiman Marcus

The $4 billion debt-saddled Neiman Marcus Group is reported to be only days away from filing for Chapter 11 protection. A Reuters report suggested that the Dallas-based company was in the final stages of negotiating a loan worth hundreds of millions of dollars with its creditors. The cash would allow it to keep some operations going during bankruptcy proceedings.

Amid bankruptcy rumors dating back to mid-March, Neiman Marcus reportedly skipped out on a bond payment last week. The luxury fashion chain — which operates its namesake banner, as well as Last Call, MyTheresa and Bergdorf Goodman — received a letter from hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital LP, the bondholder it owes, which warned Neiman Marcus that it would take necessary actions to protect its rights.

Reports indicating that the retailer was weighing a potential bankruptcy began last month. In a statement to FN at the time, a spokesperson said, “We are evaluating all courses of action to preserve our financial strength so that we may continue serving our customers and associates, and being a great partner to luxury brands globally.”

Stage Stores

Amid months-long bankruptcy rumors, Stage Stores Inc. has asked vendors for more time and other concessions in an effort to avoid filing for Chapter 11 protection. An email obtained by Reuters revealed that CEO Michael Glazer and chief merchant Thorsten Weber had told vendors they would require relief on unpaid bills and relaxed terms regarding payment deadlines.

“We would not be reaching out to you today if these concession requests were not vital to keeping our company out of Chapter 11,” the execs wrote. “We also recognize that with little or no revenue coming in, you have had to make difficult decisions of your own with your teams and your factory partners.”

Glazer and Weber said that Stage Stores’ advisers at investment bank PJ Solomon are searching for a restructuring partner to help boost cash flow or refinance the company’s debt. Additionally, the retailer is cutting costs, asking landlords to reduce rent payments and looking into potential benefits from government bailout packages.