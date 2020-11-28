The Cyber Week sales of up to 50% off for REI started today. And for the outdoor adventurer, there’s plenty of great things to shop at a discount.

For the footwear shopper, the outdoor retailer is offering 25% off all La Sportiva hiking and running footwear. Some of the looks for men and women included are the brand’s most beloved, such as the Bushido 2 trail runner and the Spire GTX low-cut hiker.

La Sportiva Bushido 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of REI

To Buy: La Sportiva Bushido 2 (Men’s), $130 $97.49; REI.com

To Buy: La Sportiva Bushido 2 (Women’s), $130 $97.49; REI.com

La Sportiva Spire GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of REI

To Buy: La Sportiva Spire GTX (Women’s), $190 $142.49; REI.com

To Buy: La Sportiva Spire GTX (Men’s), $190 $142.49; REI.com

Also, REI is offering 25% off styles from industry standouts Keen, Sorel, Merrell and several other top-tier brands.

For instance, the Merrell Zion Peak Mid hiker for men is $119.99, down from its original $160 retail price, and the Columbia Minx Shorty 3 Snow Boots for women are $74.99, down from $100.

Watch on FN

Merrell Zion Peak Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of REI

To Buy: Merrell Zion Peak Mid (Men), $160 $119.99; REI.com

Columbia Minx Shorty 3 Snow Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of REI

To Buy: Columbia Minx Shorty 3 Snow Boots (Women), $100 $74.99; REI.com

Additionally, REI is offering deals of up to 30% off socks from Smartwool and others, up to 40% off jackets from brands such as Mountain Hardware and The North Face, and sales of up to 20% off for gloves and hats from Dakine and several other labels.

Also, for the consumer who enjoys REI Co-op products, its Flash 22 backpacks are on sale for $34.99 (down from $54.95) and apparel items such as shirts, pants and jackets are up to 40% off.

The deals come to an end Dec. 7.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.