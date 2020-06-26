Puma Reopens Its New York Store on Fifth Avenue

New York City shoppers who want to buy some Puma sneakers can now pick them up at its Fifth Avenue flagship store.

The German sportswear giant has reopened its store at 609 Fifth Avenue today, which is allowing for in-store shopping. Puma has amended its hours, which are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Aside from the hours, Puma has updated its health guidelines to make sure social distancing between consumers and employees is followed including only allowing for 50% capacity. Also, fitting rooms and the Puma x You customization studio will be closed.

Puma’s Fifth Avenue store is one of the many places that sneakerheads love to shop that has reopened. Kith, for instance, announced on Monday that it was continuing its reopening plan today by opening its Brooklyn store and Kith Treats. The temporary hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Like Puma, Kith will allow for 50% occupancy and face coverings will be required to enter. The Brooklyn store was the latest Kith door to reopen after Miami and Los Angeles returned to business.

Puma opened its Fifth Avenue storefront in August 2019, which is within walking distance of its competitors Adidas and Nike’s massive stores and stocked with its latest and greatest performance and lifestyle products for men, women and kids. The two-floor retail destination occupies 18,000 square feet. The technology-fueled modern space also allows consumers to shop in several sports engagement zones and peruse products via “magic mirrors” that use RFID chips to bring up alternatives based on the item scanned. Also, for anyone who needs a break from shopping, there’s an area with stadium seating and an NBA2K gaming experience in the basketball zone.

The entrance to Puma’s flagship in New York City. CREDIT: Puma