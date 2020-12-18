Presentedby Continues Its Expansion With a New Store in Level Shoes in Dubai

A look at the new Presentedby in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall.

Having already opened a new door in August, Presentedby has expanded its physical footprint yet again before year’s end.

The London sneaker and streetwear consignment boutique — in partnership with the Chalhoub Group — has opened in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall.

“Our space in partnership with Level Shoes in Dubai Mall will be our flagship store in the region, and not only [will it] showcase the best sneakers and streetwear in the world but will also give visitors a deeper and fresh perspective, and experience into the streetwear culture,” Presentedby director Ridwane Ettoubi said in a statement.

Inside Presentedby in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Presentedby

The new store will offer the level of sought-after sneakers and streetwear Presentedby is know for, stocking brands such as Yeezy, Supreme and Nike, and acclaimed collaborations including Dior x Air Jordan, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Nike x Off-White and more.

As for the store design, Presentedby worked with architects External Reference, creating a space that the company said is influenced by the surreal and contemporary designs of the region. The company said it will feature the DNA of Presentedby, Level Shoes and the city of Dubai, and is a combination of technology, fashion, urban culture and design.

It is wrapped in a 3-D-printed lattice structure and features interactive projections on the floor and the walls. At the center of the store, there is a section with some of the more exclusive sneakers highlighted by a holographic show.

A look inside the new Presentedby location in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Presentedby

The store in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall, which is located on Financial Centre Road in Downtown Dubai. It is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. GST to 11 p.m. GST from Sunday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. GST to 1 a.m. GST from Thursday to Saturday.

Prior to opening in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall, Presentedby expanded its footprint to the renowned luxury department store Le Bon Marché in Paris in August.

Sneakers in the new Presentedby store in Level Shoes in The Dubai Mall. CREDIT: Courtesy of Presentedby