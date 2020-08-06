Presentedby to Open a New Store This Month in Le Bon Marché in Paris

London sneaker and streetwear consignment boutique Presentedby is expanding.

After opening its doors in 2017, Presentedby revealed today that it will open another location. It’s new storefront will be within renowned luxury department store Le Bon Marché in Paris.

The new space was designed by architecture firm External Reference. According to Presenteby, inspiration for its look came from the Le Bon Marché art deco building — specifically the square patterns of the glass canopies and the escalator, which was built in 1990. The geometrical system of wooden blocks that are framed by brass lines within its store, Presentedby said, “establishes a meaningful connection between tradition and future, craftsmanship and digital fabrication.”

Although the location is new, Presentedby said it will continue to offer coveted sneakers and streetwear such as Yeezy, Supreme, Nike x Off-White, the Air Dior collection and many others, as well as its exclusive private label range of products.

“Notwithstanding our Middle East locations, we are excited at having our first continental European space in the world’s first department store — Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris — who effortlessly transform shopping into an art de vivre,” Presentedby director Ridwane Ettoubi said in a statement. “[We will continue to offer] a range of limited and in-demand sneakers and streetwear, including some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like the Adidas x Yeezy, Supreme x Louis Vuitton and Nike x Off-White.”

The new Presentedby location will open on Aug. 28.

The new Presentedby store in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Presentedby

