eBay Is Giving Sneakerheads the Chance to Buy Kicks Inspired by P.J. Tucker’s Collection

NBA star P.J. Tucker and eBay have teamed up to give a glimpse at the baller’s sneaker loft and hear about how he built his collection using the online marketplace. Additionally, eBay will give sneakerheads will have the opportunity to shop looks inspired by what Tucker owns.

“I started using eBay in junior high school to search for sneakers and I’ve been on it almost every day since — I love the thrill of the search,” Tucker said in a statement. “Apart from having the best inventory and rarest sneakers, especially in my size, one of my favorite parts of shopping on eBay is being able to talk to the sellers and have a real conversation. I’m excited to be able to share some of my favorite eBay picks with fans so they can add to their own collections.”

Through eBay’s YouTube channel, Tucker will discuss some of the best pickups he’s made on the marketplace and give insight on some of his most notable hunts for pairs.

And through “Shop the Loft,” customers can pick up sneakers inspired by the Houston Rockets star’s lineup, which will come to a close Aug. 10. Some of the sneakers include the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” original Air Jordan 1s from 1985, the Kaws x Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and several others.

The looks can be found through a specific landing page for Tucker via eBay.com/sneakers.

“eBay’s sneakerhead community is one of our most passionate, and P.J. Tucker epitomizes that passion; we couldn’t miss the opportunity to share with fans an inside-look at his new sneaker loft and share this perspective with other collectors on the marketplace,” eBay GM of sneakers Mark Flaa said in a statement. “Not only can fans hear about some of his best scores on eBay, but they’ll have the chance to shop some of those favorites to add to their own collection.”

In an exclusive with FN, Tucker explained how his sneaker buying picked up when the 2019-20 basketball season was dramatically disrupted due to the coronavirus and the lockdown forced him to take an unplanned break from the court.

“This is the first time in a long time where I had nothing to do — just hanging around the house,” Tucker told FN. “I was on my computer 24/7 tracking stuff down and looking for random stuff and found some old goodies. The months of April and May, I went crazy.”

Tucker admitted he didn’t keep track of how much money he spent or how many pairs he purchased. However, in his search, he found a shoe that has eluded him for years: an original Air Jordan 1 “Metallic Silver” from 1985.

“I have been looking for that shoe for so long, but I could never find it brand new,” Tucker said. “I found it in my size. I couldn’t believe it.”