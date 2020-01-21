Patrick Mahomes Tops Tom Brady as Top Seller of NFL Merch

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo.

It’s been a winning week for Patrick Mahomes, who not only helped the Kansas City Chiefs secure a spot in the Super Bowl, but has also been crowned as the NFL player with the most merchandise sales.

According to the NFL Players Association’s latest Top 50 Player Sales list, the Chiefs quarterback has dethroned New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who has held the No. 1 spot for the last two years and been in the top three 17 times since the NFLPA began its quarterly tracking in 2014.

.@PatrickMahomes is the season’s new No. 1️⃣ on our Top 50 player sales list—beating out @TomBrady who had 17 straight appearances in the Top 3 since 2014 when the list was first introduced. 🔗: https://t.co/Qp3rvLJumA pic.twitter.com/dGcsAUz8Tu — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 20, 2020

Collecting data between March 1 and Nov. 30, the organization tracked sales from more than 75 licensees that sell products from apparel and accessories to video games, toys and other memorabilia at retailers including Nike, Adidas and Fanatics. With the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list (including December data) to be released in April, Mahomes is expected to hold onto that top spot.

Other players that ranked in the top 10 include Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.; Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack; and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Along with the announcement, the NFLPA also reported that retail sales of NFL player-identified merchandise exceeded $1.6 billion in 2018 — marking a new record for the fifth consecutive year.

On Sunday, Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV after the team defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs will face NFC champions the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami.

