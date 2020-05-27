Why Paris’ Famous Printemps Department Store Is Allowed to Reopen Before Others of Similar Size

As of tomorrow, May 28, famous Parisian department store Printemps can reopen its landmark Boulevard Haussmann location.

Although the French government previously ruled that stores of 43,000 square feet or over must remain closed until July 10, the store had contested the ruling. Yesterday the Paris Administrative Court ruled in favor of the immediate suspension of the closure order to which the store had been subject.

So what were the grounds? According to group lawyer Vincent Brenot, the court took the view that although the total size of the store is a round that 43,000 mark, because it is made up of separate sections, set over various connected buildings (men’s, women’s and beauty), these have separate entrances and exits and can be completely separated by the closure of their connecting footbridges.

The court also took into account his argument that the store currently has a smaller clientele than usual during the absence of international customers.

In expectation of the decision, the store has already undertakes all the requisite health protocols necessary for opening. As with other stores, large and small, masks are mandatory and hydroalcoholic gel will be available at entry points. Traffic flow and social distancing measures have also been but in place.

“We are delighted with this perfectly justified decision, which will allow us to resume our activity on Thursday May 28 at 11:00 am. We have set up a unique sanitary system so that we can once again offer our customers a unique shopping experience with complete peace of mind. It is therefore always with the same objective of ensuring the safety and health protection of our visitors and employees and with the desire to relaunch as quickly as possible our activity which represents more than 3000 direct jobs that we have requested this reopening,” said Printemps managing director Pierre Pelarrey.

Galeries Lafayette which also has its flagship on Haussmann also filed an application to suspend closure relief and is, according to a spokesperson, hoping to open June 2. Its smaller Champs-Élysées store already opened May 11 when the main lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Such decisions send out an important message that the country’s economy is beginning to get back on track following the pandemic.