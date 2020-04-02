Outdoor Retailer Calls Off June Show in Latest Coronavirus Cancellation

Outdoor Retailer has canceled its summer market, slated for June 23 to 25, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dramatically impact industry events.

Show organizers said they are working on digital platforms to provide outdoor players with support and solutions through the summer buying season — and moving forward.

“This is an unprecedented situation. In a world with so much uncertainty right now, we can take steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and support our industry through these challenging times,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer SVP and show director, in a statement. “It was a difficult decision to make as summer market is integral to the business of many and it’s the outdoor industry’s chance to gather as a community, but protecting the health and safety of everyone remains our top priority.”

Nicholson said the show has engaged brands, retailers, reps and partners to better understand the evolving coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on business. “With that information, we are designing digital solutions to serve our industry’s needs in ways that best suit these unprecedented times. It’s vital for the outdoor community to unite and stay connected, and we are committed to providing ways to reinforce buyer/seller networks; discover new brands, products and retailers; and access media and marketing tools,” she said

OR is working with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) on the new initiatives.

The show is now working on plans for its next show — in January 2021.

This week, trade shows from FFANY to Pitti Uomo in Florence, called off June editions.