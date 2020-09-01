On Partners With Fred Segal for a New In-Store Consumer Experience

On’s fan base with both performance and lifestyle sneaker fans is quickly growing, and it’s latest retail partnership is sure to further fuel that growth.

The Swiss running shoe brand announced today that it has teamed up with retailer Fred Segal for a new consumer experience at Fred Segal Sunset in Los Angeles. On said this new activation strengthens its ongoing relationship with Fred Segal, with the brand’s looks already being sold in its Malibu location.

Within the activation — which the Swiss company said is in line with its “Performance All Day” mantra — several outdoor, running and lifestyle products will be featured.

“As a young, Swiss brand, we are so excited at the opportunity to engage with a new community through the intersection of running and style. The space itself was designed for that purpose in mind; to showcase the next generation of design through a ‘research and innovation lab’ concept,” On co-founder David Allemann said in a statement. “Highlighting stories that convey movement, sustainability, product innovation and design, the space will feature our most premium product across running, outdoor and all-day performance.”

The products within the “experiential laboratory” will be changed monthly and feature a new visual story for each change that will only be displayed at the Sunset location. The stories, On said, will showcase “the movement, textiles, sustainability and versatility central to On’s collection.”

A look inside the On experience at Fred Segal Sunset. CREDIT: Courtesy of On

To start, On will spotlight its Cloudnova silhouette, the brand’s sneaker made for all-day wear. Aside from the shoe, On will also feature an outerwear item, the Swiss Legacy Jacket, which is sourced and crafted in Switzerland.

“Precision engineering, cutting edge style, and a feeling of new excitement rarely all come in one box. The talented team at On has executed all of that and so much more,” Fred Segal VP of men’s merchandising Brian Nyilas said in a statement. “Categorical silhouettes that aren’t limitedly married to their assigned activity; performance all day is an understatement. When the opportunity arose for Fred Segal to tell this rich narrative and act as stewards to share the entire breadth On offers, we were eagerly obliged. There is no detail spared while maintaining a true sense of playfulness and diversity; pillars of our own personal ethos. I am excited for this launch and future collaborations to come.”

The activation located at the 8500 Sunset Boulevard storefront can be shopped from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT. Also, a limited selection will be featured on Fredsegal.com.

On’s products can also be shopped at Fred Segal Malibu. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT and Sunday from 11 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT.