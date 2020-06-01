Re-route my subscription: Click here

Luxury Stores in NYC’s Soho Neighborhood Looted as Nationwide Protests Continue

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
A man looks at a looted and vandalized Dolce and Gabbana store in the SoHo neighborhood following demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, in New York, USA, 31 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, shows George Floyd pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man soon became unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. According to reports on 29 May, Derek Chauvin, the police officer at the center of the incident, has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.Police abuse protest in wake of George Floyd death, in New York, USA - 31 May 2020
A man looks at a looted and vandalized Dolce & Gabbana store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
CREDIT: Justin Lane/Rex Shutterstock

New York City’s SoHo neighborhood became one of the retail destinations across the country ravaged by looters over the weekend as national unrest continued in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Overnight, footage from media outlets and social media users in the area showed people smashing the windows of designer boutiques including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, as well as department store Bloomingdale’s and athletic chain Adidas, among other shops. Birkenstock, whose store is at the corner of Spring and Greene streets, confirmed that it had to put in place full-time security and board up windows. (All locations had been shuttered over the past couple months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Related

New York Is on Track to Reopen in 10 Days -- What About Retail?

Labucq Lands in NYC for Its First Pop-Up Store

Nike Signs a Licensing Agreement for NYC Logos

Some were photographed or captured on video stealing luxury wares, boxes of shoes and other merchandise, while a wave of protesters were seen clashing with police. Across the city, dozens of people were apprehended, with some reports indicating about 250 to 300 arrests on Sunday night through early Monday morning.

This morning, photos showed the neighborhood’s streets still littered with looted goods and many doors vandalized, with broken glass scattered across sidewalks.

Early on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio had rejected the idea of a curfew, which has been enforced in other metropolitan cities in the United States where similar scenes had played out.

“We all better get back to the humanity here,” he said. “The protesters are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect. The police officers are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect.”

Over the weekend, riots across the country continued over the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 by white police officer Derek Chauvin. It marked the latest in a string of killings of African-Americans at the hands of cops and other authorities, igniting grief and rage from coast to coast.

Numerous fashion and footwear brands — including Reebok, Nordstrom and Nike — have called out such injustices. A growing number of fashion firms have also pledged donations in the fight against racism.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad