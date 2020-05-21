Nordstrom Is Tripling Store Reopenings This Week — Here’s How Many Are Open So Far

Nordstrom is ramping up its store reopening process this week.

The Seattle-based retailer said yesterday that it is tripling its open store count in the next week. As of today, the company will have 94 outposts back up and running this week, compared with just 32 yesterday. Among those reopening today are units in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio.

As it begins the phased reopening process, Nordstrom said it is taking a number of steps to make sure employees and shoppers feel “safe and comfortable.” Those steps include cutting back hours of operation, increasing cleaning and sanitization and limiting store occupancy to better allow for social distancing. In addition, Nordstrom is offering contactless curbside services and either pausing or adjusting its high-touch services and customer events for now. Tried-on or returned merchandise will also be kept off the sales floor “for a period of time.”

“We will continue to adjust and refine our approach as we learn more about this new environment. We’ve also been incorporating customer feedback. We’re humbled by the support and response from our customers throughout this process,” said president Pete Nordstrom. “We’re fortunate to be in the unique position of having the experience of a 119-year-old company combined with the capabilities, energy and agility of an organization that is poised to seize new opportunities and serve customers.”

While Nordstrom has begun to bring back a portion of its store base, the company has also made the decision to trim down its fleet. The retailer, which currently operates 378 doors across its nameplates, announced plans to permanently shutter 16 of its units, bringing its full-line store total to 100. The company is additionally closing all three of its Jeffrey stores. Further, Nordstrom is overhauling its regional structure, support roles and corporate organization, which its said will cut costs by about $150 million.