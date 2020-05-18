Why Nordstrom Is Putting Some Shoes ‘In Quarantine’

At Nordstrom, Every Shoe That Has Been Tried On Must Go Into Quarantine for This Long

It’s been nearly a week since Nordstrom reopened its doors in Dallas, one of its largest markets of business. With nine of its flagship and off-price locations across the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex now in operation, the Seattle-based company’s safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic have come into focus.

Beyond cutting back on open hours, increasing sanitization and limiting the number of customers allowed in stores, Nordstrom has also enforced regulations to keep its shoe floor safe. The department store chain — founded in 1901 as a shoe retailer — appeared in a segment this morning on CBS News, where president of stores Jamie Nordstrom informed shoppers that every single shoe tried on by a customer is required to go into quarantine for 72 hours before anybody else can try it on.

At the reopened stores, Nordstrom is conducting health screenings for workers and providing face masks for both employees and customers. It is also offering curbside pickup and other contactless services, as well as pausing or adjusting its high-touch services and customer events. What’s more, returned merchandise will be kept off of the sales floor “for a period of time.”

FN has reached out to Nordstrom for further comment.

During the interview, the company revealed plans to reopen an additional 62 outposts this week. It previously announced that it would open back up its locations in line with state and local government regulations, taking a “phased, market-by-market approach.”

To help maintain its financial wellbeing amid the health crisis, Nordstrom also previously announced its plans to permanently shutter 16 outposts, reducing its full-line store count to 100. (It currently operates 378 units across its nameplates.) It is also overhauling its regional structure, support roles and corporate organization. The restructuring is expected to result in expense savings of about $150 million.