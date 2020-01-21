Shoppers Can Now Buy Used Garments at Nordstrom Rack, Thanks to Rent the Runway

Nordstrom and Rent the Runway are taking their partnership to the next level.

The subscription rental platform has piloted a new program with Nordstrom Rack, bringing some of its gently worn, ready-to-wear products to a number of the off-price chain’s stores. Dubbed Rent the Runway Revive, the service — announced in an email sent to customers on Wednesday — will be available in select locations for a limited time and give shoppers access to discounted designer items starting at $28. (The email did not specify which outposts will house the Rent the Runway garments.)

“As pioneers of the sharing economy, we are always exploring new, sustainable ways to provide more women with more access to designer fashion,” read the email. “Because having great style while helping our planet is no longer the future, it’s now — just as it should be.”

Rent the Runway already has drop-off locations at Nordstrom and Nordstrom local locations, where customers can quickly return rented items. The companies first joined forces over the summer, testing the service in Los Angeles and expanding it in mid-November to nearly 30 of the retailer’s stores.

Ahead of the holiday season, Rent the Runway and Nordstrom also announced that their partnership could potentially involve developing exclusive products that could either be purchased or rented.

As more and more customers make the case for high-end goods at more wallet-friendly prices, other storied fashion retailers have seen opportunities in the secondhand market, whether through resale or rental services.

In April, Neiman Marcus took a minority stake in online consignment market Fashionphile, becoming what is widely reported as the first major luxury player to directly invest in resale. In mid-August, Macy’s and JCPenney forged partnerships with ThredUp to host the resaler’s products at its stores. And in November, fashion rental startup Le Tote closed its acquisition of storied retailer Lord & Taylor.

