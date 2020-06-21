Nordstrom Is Reopening Its NYC Flagship This Week — Plus These Other Stores

Following months of coronavirus-induced closures, Nordstrom is reopening its New York City stores this week.

On Wednesday, the department store chain is slated to reopen six outposts in New York City, including the Nordstrom NYC Flagship as well as a Nordstrom Men’s Store, two Nordstrom Racks and two Nordstrom Locals. The stores have been shut since mid-March, when the acceleration of the coronavirus crisis forced so-called nonessential retailers across the country to temporarily shutter their doors.

Nordstrom has been taking a phased approach to bringing back its fleet, and the company is taking a number of steps to make sure employees and shoppers feel “safe and comfortable.” Those safety measures include conducting health screenings for employees before they come to work, as well as proving face coverings for both staff and guests. The retailer is limiting the number of customers and employees in its stores to allow for social distancing, as well as reducing hours of operation and including cleaning and sanitization. In addition, tried-on merchandise will be removed from the floor for a period of time, and high-touch services will be paused or modified for now.

As of June 18, Nordstrom had brought back 319 of its units, including 94 full-line stores, 220 Nordstrom Racks, two Nordstrom Last Chances and three Nordstrom Locals. While the majority of the company’s 378 doors have reopened, Nordstrom also announced plans last month to permanently shutter 16 of its full-line stores, along with all three of its Jeffrey stores.

Although all 50 states began the process of easing coronavirus-related restrictions in May, New York City — the nation’s hardest-hit area — has been among the slowest to reopen. Beginning on Monday, the city is beginning its second phase of reopening. Shoppers will be allowed back in stores, albeit with capacity limits, and employees will be required to wear face coverings. Indoor shopping centers, including malls, will remain closed, but stores at shopping centers with external entrances are able to resume business.

Below, see the full list of Nordstrom outposts in New York City that will reopen on Wednesday, as well as store hours.