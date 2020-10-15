Nordstrom Is Hosting a Hiring Event Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

Nordstrom is the latest retailer to staff up in anticipation of the online surge this upcoming holiday shopping season.

The department store announced today that it plans to hire 22,000 employees in its fulfillment and distribution centers, as well as its namesake and off-price Rack stores. It will host national hiring events between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday at its outposts across the United States and Canada, where it expects to make job offers on the spot.

Nordstrom is offering a holiday pay premium of $2 an hour to all workers through Jan. 2. It added that “numerous management roles” will receive a $250 bonus each pay period and certain managers who work overnight shifts will take home an extra $400 each pay period.

What’s more, members of its supply chain team will be eligible to take home an additional $3 hourly premium for all hours worked — in addition to a sign-on bonus of up to $300 in select facilities. Employees will be able to get a 20% off discount on purchases made at the retailer’s locations.

Watch on FN

“We believe creating a great customer experience begins with an environment that supports our employees — and every decision we make is through that lens,” the company wrote in a statement. “We always work to make Nordstrom a place where our people can build long-term, rewarding careers, and our benefits program plays an important role in this. Every year, we review and challenge ourselves to rebalance and update the benefits we offer so we can provide the best possible total rewards mix for our employees and their families.”

Nordstrom shared that it also provides training to support employees who seek other roles and the opportunity to shift to a full-time career at the retail chain. Roughly 20% of its seasonal hires transition to a full-time position each year, it said.

In recent weeks, a flurry of retailers — including Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Gap Inc. — have increased their hiring efforts, particularly in areas of their businesses that can support surging online orders and services such as contactless curbside pickup.