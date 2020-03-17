Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nordstrom Closing All Stores in U.S. and Canada for Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Acceleration

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
Pedestrians walk past an entrance for a Nordstrom Rack store next to the retailer's flagship store in downtown SeattleNordstrom, Seattle, USA - 13 Sep 2017
Pedestrians walk by the entrance of a Nordstrom Rack store in Seattle.
CREDIT: Ted S. Warren/Shutterstock

Nordstrom is closing all of its 380 stores for two weeks in an effort to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Seattle-based retailer will continue to pay store employees during the period, and provide them with full benefits.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation. We’re taking decisive actions across the business to help protect employees, customers and others in the communities we serve,” said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom Inc. in a statement.

Related

Saks Fifth Avenue Temporarily Closes Manhattan Flagship Due to Coronavirus Safety Concerns

Adidas Remains Mostly Open, Despite Nike, Under Armour & Others Shutting Down Amid Coronavirus

How Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson Is Steering 3,000 Stores in 27 Countries Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

The announcement came a few hours after Saks Fifth Avenue said it would close its Manhattan and Philadelphia units for two weeks.

Nordstrom’s move includes all full-line stores as well as Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey units.

The department store noted that it will continue to serve customers through its online business, which accounted for a third of sales in 2019. Its digital banners include Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

“During this unprecedented period of uncertainty, we have in place the appropriate business continuity plans, operational framework and team,” said Erik Nordstrom in the statement. “This, in concert with ending 2019 with a solid financial position and healthy balance sheet, gives us the ability to weather this challenging moment in time.”

The company withdrew earlier 2020 guidance, which it issued on March 3. (That forecast did not include coronavirus impact.)

While February sales met expectations, Nordstrom said experienced a broad-based decline in demand over the past couple of weeks, particularly in markets most affected by the virus.

Nordstrom noted it is focusing on inventory and expense management and is “committed” to executing its savings plan of $200 to $250 million in fiscal 2020.

The retailer said it is making further reductions to its expense and capital expenditure plans — and is currently suspending share repurchases.

During the past few days, a number of major brands and retailers — from Gap to Nike to Steve Madden — have announced that they will temporarily shut their doors as the coronavirus crisis dramatically impacts the fashion and retail businesses.

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad