After delivering a massive holiday collection on Black Friday featuring all-black and camouflage looks, Nobull is back with an eye-catching Cyber Monday lineup. The athletic performance brand’s latest offering features bright colors and shoes covered in swirls.

For its Cyber Monday collection, Nobull will deliver six styles: the Swirl Trainer, the High-Top Swirl Trainer, the Neon Yellow Swirl Trainer, the High-Top Neon Swirl Trainer, the Neon Pink Swirl Knit Runner and the Neon Blue Swirl Mesh Runner.

Although the shoes all have the swirl connection, they are executed differently. For instance, the Swirl Trainer and the High-Top Swirl Trainer feature the pattern throughout the shoe, from the upper to the midsole and outsole. The other four looks opt for solid hues on the upper with the same swirl pattern on the midsole and outsole.

The hues used throughout the line include neon yellow, neon blue and neon pink.

The Nobull Cyber Monday collection will drop on Nov. 20 at 12 a.m. ET. Although the release date and time has been revealed, Nobull did not state the pricing of the shoes.

Additionally, the brand will release several apparel options for men and women including the Men’s Nobull Tee, the Women’s Muscle Tank, the Men’s Nobull Tank, the Women’s High-Neck Nobull Tank, the Women’s High-Neck Tank and the Women’s Racerback Tank. The apparel selections will be executed in colors that match the shoes.

Nobull Swirl Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull High-Top Swirl Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Neon Yellow Swirl Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Neon Pink Swirl Knit Runner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Neon Blue Swirl Mesh Runner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull