Nike to Close All US Stores Temporarily as Coronavirus Concerns Ramp Up

In an attempt to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Nike is temporarily shutting down its U.S. stores as well as some locations elsewhere.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company confirmed this morning that its U.S. locations, as well as units in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe, will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.

The Swoosh plans to fully compensate workers during this time and will keep open its stores in many other countries, including Japan, South Korea and most of China.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the brand said in a statement. “Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.”

Across Nike banners, the company operates about 355 outposts in the U.S., according to 2019 SEC filings, with about 768 stores located outside of the country.

The athletic giant has advised employees at its world headquarters in Oregon to work from home. Additionally, Nike has taken extra safety and cleaning precautions and implemented staggered work schedules and social distancing, the brand told FN.

Nike joins a growing list of retailers that have closed their doors amid expanding concerns about the coronavirus and the disease it causes, Covid-19. Eco-friendly sneaker brand Allbirds and outdoor staple Patagonia have also shuttered outposts through March 27, with plans to reassess the situation at that time.

Globally, more than 160,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with nearly 6,000 fatalities recorded. As of Sunday morning, upwards of 2,700 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S. — spread across 49 states as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. At least 59 deaths have been reported in the U.S.

