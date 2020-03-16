New Balance Closes Stores and Offices Amid Escalating Coronavirus Concerns

Several athletic powerhouses have temporarily closed their retail operations amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. And late Sunday, Boston-based New Balance added its name to the growing list.

In a statement, New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston said the company is implementing a series of measures “to ensure the health of our associates, customers, and communities.”

“These measures include temporary office, factory and retail closures in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Effective Monday, March 16, these facilities will remain closed until at least Friday, March 27. All associates in North America will receive their regular pay and benefits during this period,” the executive said.

Preston said Newbalance.com will remain operational, however its NB1 custom footwear program — which is made at its Lawrence, Massachusetts, factory — will be suspended for the time being. He also said he did not expect significant shipping delays but asked for patience from customers for receiving purchases.

New Balance joined other major players in the sneaker space that have temporarily closed stores, a list that includes Nike, Under Armour, Sneakersnstuff, Stadium Goods, Kith, Supreme and several others. (Click here for an updated breakdown of the companies that have shut down.)

