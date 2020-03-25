Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter Have Suspended Their US Shopping Sites

U.S. shoppers in the mood to splurge during coronavirus quarantines can’t shop on Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter’s stateside sites — at least temporarily.

A message on the flagship Net-a-Porter site says, “We’re making some temporary changes to our delivery routes. You can continue shopping on our international site.” The company also stated that customers will be charged in pounds instead of dollars — and taxes and duties may apply, which could be a deterrent for some shoppers.

It is unclear why the luxury e-tailer had to suspend US operations. FN has reached out to the company, which has distribution centers in London and New York, for comment.

Other big shoe players also have grappled with disruptions in their e-commerce businesses, after stay-at-home orders issued in many states impacted operations.

In California, for example, some warehouses were shut down following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide “shelter-in-place” edict, which was put in place last week.

Among the companies being impacted are Titan Industries, the parent company of Badgley Mischka, and Deckers. As of yesterday, the Ugg maker has resumed “modified operations” at a limited capacity at its facility in Moreno Valley, Calif.

There’s no question that online sales are critical for every retailer during a period of disruption — and digital could become more important in the months ahead.

According to a Coresight Research survey conducted last week, as the outbreak continues, two-thirds of people surveyed said they plan to make more online buys. Plus, more than a third of respondents said they plan to shop more online and less in stores over the long term after the emergency.

Although panicked shoppers are stocking up on groceries and other household staples, the Coresight report shows that consumers are staying cautious when it comes to nonessentials. Nearly 13% of Coresight respondents said they were reducing their purchases in the apparel and footwear categories.