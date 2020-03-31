Net-a-Porter to Deliver Essential Supplies to Elderly People on Lockdown in London

Last week, Net-a-Porter temporarily closed warehouses and halted delivery services across the UK, Europe and the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But in London, the retailer’s black and white Premier Delivery Service vans are not sitting idle. They are being made available to Age U.K. charities for the transport of essential food and medical supplies to the elderly and vulnerable.

The company fleet has been donated to charity to support vulnerable and socially isolated communities, with vehicles now serving as transportation for seven local Age UK charities in London, home to the Yoox Net-a-Porter UK headquarters.

“During this critical time, these charities are working tirelessly to ensure that elderly and vulnerable groups have access to essential care packages, food and medical supplies while they are required to stay at home,” Net-a-Porter said in a statement. “The group’s donation is immediately operational in response to the unprecedented level of need which is challenging charity resources.”

The services of the Age UK charities benefit older people by helping them prevent malnutrition and maintain health and well-being.

This commitment is part of a string of initiatives from YNAP to help its communities around the world. It recently delivered package of 100 laptops for Italian school children, in response to the Italian Ministry of Education’s call for supplies. The group also created a special digital education content package to support homeschooling in the country during lockdown.