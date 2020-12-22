Nate Robinson Makes Light of KO Loss to Jake Paul in the New StockX ‘Find Your Win’ Campaign

One of the most memorable moments of 2020 was when former NBA star Nate Robinson suffered a devastating knockout loss in November to YouTuber Jake Paul in his boxing debut. Immediately after, Robinson was the subject of memes and ridiculed relentlessly on social media.

However, the baller teamed up with StockX to show that you shouldn’t dwell on defeat.

StockX revealed its “Find Your Win” campaign today starring Robinson, where the three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion discusses the importance of losses and how they make eventual victories feel better.

“This campaign is a way to show people that not everything is going to come easy; you’re not going to win every time, and that’s OK. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s the importance of standing up and continuing to fight,” Robinson said in a statement. “Through this spot, ‘Find Your Win,’ and with the help of StockX, I want people to understand that you can take an ‘L’ and still stand up prideful, with your chin high and a smile on your face, ready for the next venture.”

The intention of the video, according to StockX, is for Robinson to connect his KO loss to today’s consumer who knows how it feels to take a loss on a product he or she wants, whether its a pair of sneakers, the Playstation 5 or any other highly coveted item. Also, the aim is to show that taking a loss is part of the process but it shouldn’t stop anyone from trying to win.

In the clip, the baller is spotted trying to help two shoppers get some of the year’s most coveted items: the Dior x Air Jordan 1 and the PlayStation 5.

Watch the video below.