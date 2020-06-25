Modell’s Going-Out-Of-Business Sales Are Back On at 107 Stores — What Shoppers Need to Know

The Modell's Sporting Goods store on New York's 7th Avenue, one of the more than 100 closing stores.

Modell’s Sporting Goods’ going-out-of-business sales are back on.

The bankrupt retailer had begun sales in mid-March, but was forced to shut down its outposts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic weeks later, as the coronavirus crisis began ramping up. Now, it is resuming sales at 107 of its remaining stores, beginning immediately. Similar to other retailers, Modell’s stores are reopening with social distancing guidelines in effect, as well as enhanced sanitization procedures. The retailer’s website is still closed to online orders.

Shoppers can expect to find discounts of up to 40% on equipment for all major sports, as well as sales on other footwear, apparel and accessories. The liquidation sale includes goods from a number of well-known brands, including Nike, Adidas, Timberland, Skechers and Asics. Furniture, fixtures and other equipment will also be sold at the stores.

Modell’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 11 in U.S. bankruptcy court for New Jersey, citing a challenging retail environment. Due to stay-at-home orders that had gone into effect at the state and local level across the country, the family-owned retailer, which operated 137 stores at the time of its filing, had temporarily ceased its liquidation sales on March 21 — just a week and a half after sales began on March 13.

Modell’s decision to file for Chapter 11 protection followed a series of financial difficulties that it has faced in recent years. A WSJ report in February indicated that the firm had hired financial advisers to help rein in challenges. CEO Mitch Modell told the publication that his company had stopped paying a number of its landlords and vendors, and had begun negotiations with suppliers in an attempt to remedy the situation. Amid Modell’s troubles, its CEO loaned the company $6.7 million in 2019 to narrowly avoid bankruptcy, and it was forced to sell off a warehouse located in the Bronx to raise more funds.

Below, see the full list of closing Modell’s outposts, listed by state:

