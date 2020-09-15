Under New Owner, ModCloth Makes a Comeback in Europe

Starting today, European consumers will be able to shop at ModCloth once again.

The San Francisco-based online apparel and accessories retailer announced that it has resumed its business in Europe after ceasing operations in the market in May 2018, when the General Data Protection Regulation went into effect. (The European Union privacy law requires companies to protect the personal data and privacy of Europe-based citizens for transactions that occur within European Union member states.)

“As new owners, our first priority for ModCloth was to reconnect with consumers, listen and continue those relationships in a more personal way, which is core to the DNA of this brand,” co-CEO Jeff Streader said in a statement. “Modcloth has always been a brand for women and vocal in its support of women’s issues, size inclusivity and creating conversation. Now that we are back to being independent, we can revitalize those aspects of the brand that our customers really loved.”

Founded in 2002, ModCloth is known for its vintage-inspired apparel in a full range of sizes at affordable prices. It was snapped up by Walmart, through subsidiary Jet.com, in March 2017 in the big-box chain’s bid to broaden its portfolio, expand its digital presence and attract younger shoppers.

However, in October, Walmart announced that it was selling the women’s fashion company that it had owned for two years to Go Global Retail. (That was just a year and a half after the GDPR law passed in Europe.) The brand investment firm completed the acquisition at the start of this year and updated ModCloth’s existing security systems and protocols to become GDPR-compliant.

Before leaving Europe, ModCloth’s international businesses represented 20% of its total revenues.

“One of our key initiatives was to expand our online shopping experience to our European customers,” Streader said. “They’ve been asking for our return for years, and we couldn’t be more excited to truly ‘Go Global’ with a brand as beloved as ModCloth.”