Minneapolis Target Looted During Protests Over George Floyd Death

A Target store in Minneapolis was looted on Wednesday as individuals gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.

Video and photos from the scene show dozens of people at the store, hauling out items such as televisions, snacks and kitchen utensils. Images from inside of the looted store, located near Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters, show garbage strewn about the floor, empty shelves and overturned displays.

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

While the protests were primarily peaceful, there were a number of incidences of violence reported near the Third Precinct. An AutoZone was set on fire, and video showed a Foot Locker being looted as well. Outside the Third Precinct building, a standoff between police and protesters escalated, with officers deploying tear gas after several of the office’s windows were smashed.

Early Thursday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded on Twitter for the violence to cease, writing: “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight.”

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight. https://t.co/kRZuWGJY29 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 28, 2020

Individuals gathered in Minneapolis on Wednesday to protest Floyd’s killing, mostly peacefully. A 46-year-old unarmed black man, Floyd was killed on Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer, Devin Chauvin, after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. A video taken of the incident showed Floyd telling the officer he was unable to breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers who were involved in Floyd’s death have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident has sparked outrage across the country — including from notable individuals such as LeBron James, Cardi B and President Donald Trump.

A representative from Target did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.