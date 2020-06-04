This Military Family Needed a Van to Cart Their Shoes Home After Rack Room Shopping Spree

Rack Room Shoes is doing its part to support military families facing hardships. The footwear chain, in partnership with Lifetime Network’s “Military Makeover,” treated disabled military veterans Luke Harvey and Natasha Woodruff, and their three children, to a shopping spree.

The event, which took place on March 8, at Rack Room’s Winslow Bay Commons location in Mooresville, N.C., included a $500 gift card for future purchases for each family member. According to Rack Room Shoes there was no monetary limit on the spree, adding the family needed a van to drive their haul home.

Footwear was not the only thing the family received. While out shopping, a construction crew repaired the couple’s home in Lincolnton, N.C., with contributions of materials from national brands and labor from volunteers. The episode will air on the network on Friday, June 5, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

“Rack Room Shoes maintains a special commitment to giving back to our communities, especially when it comes to supporting veterans who have served our country,” said Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. “It is an honor to recognize Luke and Natasha and their three children through this partnership with “Military Makeover.'”

Rack Room Shoes continues to support the military through its ongoing discount program. In addition to 20% discounts on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day, veterans and their families receive a 10% discount every Tuesday at all locations.

Harvey is a medically retired disabled combat veteran, who served six years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq, where IEDs hit his convoy, causing him to suffer a severe head injury. He received a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation with Valor.

Woodruff, also a medically retired disabled veteran, served as a geospatial engineer in the army. During her service, she was sexually assaulted, leaving her with permanent injuries and PTSD. She retired in 2014, receiving the Women of Courage award by the Pentagon.

The Lifetime Network program runs in syndication on the American Forces TV Network and is available 24 hours a day on Militarymakeover.tv.