Micam’s September Show Will Go On

Micam will go on in September as hard-hit Italy continues to take steps forward.

Assocalzaturifici, the Italian footwear association, said today that plans are now underway for the show, set for Sept. 20 to 23 in Milan.

“Micam is essential for supporting a crucial sector of the Italian economy,” said Assocalzaturifici and Micam Chairman Siro Badon in a statement. “The world’s biggest footwear trade fair supports connections between manufacturers and buyers. While alternative opportunities for maintaining business relations have been developed over the past few months, meeting at the trade fair still represents the most important opportunity for growth on the market and a privileged way of negotiating orders. We absolutely need to offer our member companies some certainty at a time when they are suffering from the economic repercussions of the emergency.”

According to findings from a recent survey by Assocalzaturifici, about 75% of interviewees reported they were certain or likely to participate in the September event. Some players have requested logistical and financial assistance, and most emphasized the need for health and safety protocols. Micam — in partnership with venue Fiera Milano — said it is is working on stepped-up sanitation initiatives.

Tommaso Cancellara, Micam CEO and Assocalzaturifici general manager, said the show will be crucial for companies looking to get back on track. “Operations are already underway to prepare for the September edition, which will be a very important event for everyone, reestablishing bonds with the market and creating new opportunities in perfect safety.”

The executive said Micam is also close to finalizing an agreement with a digital provider to help companies expand their reach beyond the physical show.

According to the Assocalzaturifici survey, over 80% of footwear company respondents reported that they have suffered directly as a result of the coronavirus. More than 90% have seen orders reduced.

Still, 48% of manufacturers believe the mood will brighten beginning in September, while the other 52% expect sales to recover within the year.