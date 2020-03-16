Star-Studded Met Gala Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Met Gala has been postponed. On Monday, The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the typically-star-studded event will not go forward with its benefit, which was originally scheduled for May 4.

As of today, the Trump Administration advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also urged a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks due to the potential of spreading coronavirus.

“In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a Museum spokesperson told FN.

According to Vogue, which partners with the Met on the benefit gala, the event will be postponed indefinitely.

On March 13, The Metropolitan Museum of Art temporarily closed all three locations — the Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters — to support New York City’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Museum said it would be undertaking a thorough cleaning, according to its statement, and “will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.”

The Met Gala joins the long list of postponement and cancellations around the world following the coronavirus outbreak.

Other fashion events, including Jeffrey Kalinsky’s Jeffrey Fashion Cares LGBTQ benefit has been postponed until a later date as well as Los Angeles Fashion Week, which was scheduled for March.

To prevent further spreading of the disease, many fashion retailers are adopting precautionary measures by closing stores or significantly reducing hours for the time being. The list includes Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Gap, Lululemon, Rothy’s and more.

