These Men’s Wearhouse Stores Are Closing for Good

As owner Tailored Brands moves forward with bankruptcy proceedings, Men’s Wearhouse is set to permanently shut down dozens of stores across the country.

Court documents showed 100 locations in the first round of closures for the company, which also owns the Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G Fashion Superstore brands. Included in that list is the shutdown of more than 30 Men’s Wearhouse outposts.

According to its Chapter 11 filing on Sunday, Tailored Brands had roughly 19,300 employees at the start of February. It operates 1,274 stores in the United States and 125 stores in Canada.

Today, the Houston-based company received court approval to access $500 million in debtor-in-possession financing, as well as tap the cash collateral of both its existing revolving credit facility and term loan lenders. The court also authorized Tailored Brands to pay employees as usual, along with their health benefits, plus honor customer gift cards, rental reservations and custom clothing orders. It can maintain existing loyalty programs and continue to pay vendor partners for goods provided after the date of the filing.

Tailored Brands’ bankruptcy came less than two weeks after it identified up to 500 brick-and-mortar units for “potential” closures and revealed plans to cut about 20% of its corporate workforce by the end of the fiscal second quarter. In addition, the retail group said it would reduce and adjust its store organization and supply chain infrastructure.

Here, a list of the Men’s Wearhouse stores that are expected to shutter:

California

Greenbrae: 2048 Redwood Highway

Redwood City: 2505 El Camino Real

Lake Forest: 23700 El Toro Rd. Suite A

West Covina: 1420 Plaza Dr.

Redlands: 27530 W. Lugonia Ave.

Connecticut

Westport: 950 Post Rd. E

Florida

Ocala: 3100 SW College Rd. Suite 328

West Palm Beach: 4256 Okeechobee Blvd.

Sunrise: 12605A W. Sunrise Blvd.

Kansas

Lenexa: 9320 Marshall Dr.

Illinois

Oak Lawn: 4954 W. 95th St.

Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave Suite 190

Kentucky

Paducah: 5101 Hinkleville Rd. Suite 530

Maryland

Towson: 825 Dulaney Valley Rd. Suite 4340

Massachusetts

Cambridge: 100 Cambridgeside Pl Spc W225

Boston: 376 Boylston St.

Newton: 215 Needham St.

Westwood: 215 University Ave.

Worcester: 424 Belmont St.

New York

New York: 1219 3rd Ave.

New York: 1 Park Ave.

Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd. Suite J03A

North Carolina

Gastonia: 246 N. New Hope Rd.

Raleigh: 4325 Glenwood Ave. #239

Oregon

Beaverton: 11915 SW Canyon Rd. Suite A

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: 6521 Robinson Center Dr.

Stowe: 245 Upland Sq. Dr.

Rhode Island

Warwick: 685 Bald Hill Rd.

Tennessee

Collierville: 10210 Collierville Rd. Suite 101

Texas

Houston: 11081 Westheimer Rd. Suite A

Plano: 2401 Preston Rd.

Virginia